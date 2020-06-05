Ad
euobserver
Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said she is in talks with a 'a large number of companies working with the vaccines' (Photo: European Commission)

Commission plans strategy to 'maximise' vaccine access

Digital
EU Political
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission plans to come forward with a strategy in mid-June to "maximise access to the vaccine" against coronavirus.

"We are in conversation with a large number of companies working with the vaccines," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a group of journalists on Thursday (4 June).

"We need to be sure that we have as much as possible a coordinated approach. I am working with member states and industry on this, in order to define the needs and maximise access to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

A Covid-19 vaccine? Why licensing is so important
Vaccine selfishness goes against science, EU regulator warns
EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine
Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said she is in talks with a 'a large number of companies working with the vaccines' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections