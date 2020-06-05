Commission plans strategy to 'maximise' vaccine access

The EU Commission plans to come forward with a strategy in mid-June to "maximise access to the vaccine" against coronavirus.

"We are in conversation with a large number of companies working with the vaccines," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a group of journalists on Thursday (4 June).

"We need to be sure that we have as much as possible a coordinated approach. I am working with member states and industry on this, in order to define the needs and maximise access to...