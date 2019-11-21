EU centre-right pledges 'moderate' climate solution

The EU's largest political party's committed itself on Thursday (21 November) to giving what it called a "balanced response" to the climate emergency - providing a middle ground between radical solutions and climate-change deniers.
The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) said it would meet the ambitious targets set by EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen, according to the chairman of the party in the European parliament, Manfred Weber, at their party congress in Zag...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
