EU Commission aspires for treaty change on health

The European Commission is hoping for a treaty change so that it has more say on health.

"If the moment is right, it will happen," Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, told reporters on Thursday (28 May).

"Nothing is off the table," he added, noting that a debate will take place at the Conference on the Future of Europe, which is set to spell out the Union's priorities over the next two years.

"...