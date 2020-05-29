Ad
Over 1.3 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the EU/EEA and the UK (as of 28 May, 2020) (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Commission aspires for treaty change on health

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is hoping for a treaty change so that it has more say on health.

"If the moment is right, it will happen," Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, told reporters on Thursday (28 May).

"Nothing is off the table," he added, noting that a debate will take place at the Conference on the Future of Europe, which is set to spell out the Union's priorities over the next two years.

"...

