The country's government has been transparent in communicating plans and procedures, resulting in an overwhelming 86 percent approval rating of the partial lockdown and increase of trust towards the government (Photo: u07ch)

Why is Greece an outlier in EU's Covid-19 response?

Health & Society
Opinion
by Marianthi N Hatzigeorgiou and Minakshi Raj, Washington/Ann Arbor,

As the 2008 economic crisis dominated headlines from late 2007 onward, several countries, including Greece, experienced drastic cuts to public health sector spending.

During the crisis, the IMF reintroduced Structural Adjustment Programs (SAP) and provided emergency funding to many countries with less conditionality than previous iterations of SAPs.

Though these acknowledge the importance of protecting social spending for countries, little action was done to ensure this protecti...

Health & Society

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marianthi N Hatzigeorgiou is a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the manager of the Rapid Implementation of Strategic Experiments Unit at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Minakshi Raj is an incoming assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and a current researcher at the University of Michigan.

