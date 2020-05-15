Ad
euobserver
The spread of the coronavirus throughout the Middle East constitutes a major challenge (Photo: Amin Tabrizi)

Pandemic means EU needs to regionalise its Iran policy

EU & the World
Opinion
by Cornelius Adebahr, Berlin,

As Europe and Iran appear to be emerging from the first stage of the corona pandemic, all pre-existing problems are re-surfacing too.

Stringent US sanctions – opposed by the Europeans – helped exacerbate Iran's socio-economic malaise, but also allowed hardliners around the revolutionary guards to become stronger internally.

Meanwhile, the plunge in oil prices has hit the Gulf's petro-monarchies harder than the already-squeezed Islamic Republic, threatening to fuel regional instab...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Cornelius Adebahr is a non-resident fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels and a fellow at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin.

Related articles

Nuclear arms race threat after EU rebukes Iran
EU should be 'part of the game' on Iran, Michel says
EU silent on Trump threat to hit Iran cultural sites
The spread of the coronavirus throughout the Middle East constitutes a major challenge (Photo: Amin Tabrizi)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Cornelius Adebahr is a non-resident fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels and a fellow at the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections