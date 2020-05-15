Pandemic means EU needs to regionalise its Iran policy

As Europe and Iran appear to be emerging from the first stage of the corona pandemic, all pre-existing problems are re-surfacing too.

Stringent US sanctions – opposed by the Europeans – helped exacerbate Iran's socio-economic malaise, but also allowed hardliners around the revolutionary guards to become stronger internally.

Meanwhile, the plunge in oil prices has hit the Gulf's petro-monarchies harder than the already-squeezed Islamic Republic, threatening to fuel regional instab...