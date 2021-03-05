Ad
Outsmarting Viktor Orbán and forcing him to leave EPP is indeed an important development - but not a game-changer in the short-term (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Orbán leaves EPP group - the beginning of a long endgame

by Daniel Hegedüs, Berlin,

The saga between the centre-right political family the European People's Party (EPP) and Hungary's Fidesz is one of the most captivating soap operas EU politics ever produced.

This season's finale may now be in touching distance, but it will not fundamentally change the ways how the EU addresses Hungary's onslaught on European values.

On Wednesday (3 March), the political group of the European People's Party in the European ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Daniel Hegedüs is fellow for central Europe at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

