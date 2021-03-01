Time to choose on Russia: regime first or people first?

The situation in Russia and the state of EU-Russia affairs is not an ordinary one.

The latest EU-Russia high level contact has served once again as a reminder how hard it is to engage with Moscow on its playground.

We, Lithuanians, better than anybody else know that such an attempt is always more likely to be a trap, rather than just a challenge.

Last week, at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, we arrived to a unanimous agreement to sanction some perpetrators from the Kreml...