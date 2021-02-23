Ad
The MAI 1102 seen blocking a rubber boat full of possible asylum seekers and refugees (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Romania denies forcing migrant-boat back to Turkish waters

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Romania denies helping Greece force people back into Turkish waters - despite video footage of it blocking a migrant boat in the Aegean sea.

The comments by the Romanian internal affairs ministry were made in a five-page letter sent last November to Frontex chief, Fabrice Leggeri.

The letter, seen by EUobserver on Monday (22 February), claims they "did not perform or observe" any pushbacks.

Pushbacks describe forcibly preventing asylum seekers from entering EU territory. It ...

