Romania denies forcing migrant-boat back to Turkish waters

Romania denies helping Greece force people back into Turkish waters - despite video footage of it blocking a migrant boat in the Aegean sea.
The comments by the Romanian internal affairs ministry were made in a five-page letter sent last November to Frontex chief, Fabrice Leggeri.
The letter, seen by EUobserver on Monday (22 February), claims they "did not perform or observe" any pushbacks.
Pushbacks describe forcibly preventing asylum seekers from entering EU territory. It ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
