The beginning of the end for Europe's last dictator

Since 1989, developments in most of Europe have been characterised by democratisation, freedom and prosperity. Still, one clear exception exists. Ever since 1994, president Aleksandr Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron fist.

From August, and yet another illegitimate election, widespread democratic protests have been going on, continuing now into the new year.

In one way or another, the public uprising, strength and determination by the Belarusian people hopefully marks the b...