EU keen to 'scale up' military training in Africa

The EU wants to "scale up" its military presence in Africa, but with strings attached on human rights, and amid broader concern on civil liberties, according to a leak of the draft EU-African Union summit statement seen by EUobserver on Friday (11 February).
"At the request of African partners, the EU is ready, by providing adequate training and equipment, to strengthen and scale up autonomous peace operations of African defence and security forces, including through its [EU military] ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.