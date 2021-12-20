Russia needs a military victory, Ukraine envoy says

Russia's threat of war against Ukraine should be seen in terms of its geopolitical and political needs, Kyiv's new ambassador in Brussels has said.

"It [Russia's regime] needs a Crimea-type boost to replenish its image and to represent itself as having a seat at the top table [in world affairs]," Vsevolod Chentsov told EUobserver in an interview, referring to Russia's military seizure of Crimea in 2014.

The crisis atmosphere was entirely manufactured by the Kremlin because in re...