Activists: 'More deaths' expected on Polish-Belarus border

More people stuck in the forest along the Belarus and Poland border are likely to die to exposure, activists have warned.

"We know there will be more deaths," Marta Górczyńska, a Polish human rights lawyer and researcher, told EUobserver on Thursday (23 September). She worked with the Warsaw-based Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights and is at the border to collect information of migrants pushed back by Polish border police into Belarus.

Górczyńska said some have been lost in the ...