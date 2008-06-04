Irish farmers back 'yes' to EU treaty

Ireland's biggest farmers' group on Tuesday (3 June) said it would encourage its members to vote in favour of the EU Lisbon treaty in a referendum on 12 June, with the decision expected to boost the "yes" side's result.

"It is the unanimous agreement of the [Irish Farmers Association executive] council that we are prepared to support a 'yes' vote and we will be writing to all our members to explain the situation to them," IFA president Padraig Walshe was reported as saying by press agen...