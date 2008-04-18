Irish farmers link EU treaty vote with trade talks

Irish farmers were out in force on the streets of Dublin on Thursday (17 April) to protest against forthcoming world trade talks in Switzerland and warn the government that the nature of the trade deal would affect how the group votes on the EU treaty in June.

Over 10,000 farmers protested in front of parliament in a rally that coincided with a visit by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to the Irish capital to persuade voters of the merits of the treaty.

