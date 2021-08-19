Ad
WHO experts say there was not enough scientific evidence that Covid-29 booster shots are needed (Photo: European Commission)

Fake corona-passes on sale in France, amid talk of third jabs

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

People refusing to get vaccinated are paying hundreds of euros for fake Covid-19 health passes on the online black market in France, ever since passes became mandatory in cafes, restaurants, trains, cinemas, and museums since July.

There has been an increase in fraudulent health passes on offer on Snapchat, a social network app, AFP reported, as French president Emmanuel Macron said he hoped the requirement for passes will compel more people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Fren...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

