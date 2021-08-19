Refugees at risk, as Belarus 'attacks' EU border

EU ministers have condemned Belarus' use of refugees to "attack" Europe, as Lithuania called for sanctions against countries and companies helping Minsk to do it.
Belarus was trying to "instrumentalise human beings for political purposes", 27 EU interior ministers said on Wednesday (18 August) after an emergency video-conference called for by Vilnius.
"This aggressive behaviour ... is unacceptable and amounts to a direct attack aimed at destabilising and pressurising the EU," the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.