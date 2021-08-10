Greek PM apologises as wildfires ravage island

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised on Monday (9 August) for failures in tackling the devastating wildfires that have burned across Greece for a week, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

The worst cases were in Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, which is located just off the mainland east of Athens, but more than 500 fires have been burning across Greece.

Water-bombing aircraft struggled to operate in Evia on Monday because of the smoke blanketing t...