euobserver
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the climate crisis is knocking on the door of the entire planet (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Greek PM apologises as wildfires ravage island

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised on Monday (9 August) for failures in tackling the devastating wildfires that have burned across Greece for a week, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

The worst cases were in Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, which is located just off the mainland east of Athens, but more than 500 fires have been burning across Greece.

Water-bombing aircraft struggled to operate in Evia on Monday because of the smoke blanketing t...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

