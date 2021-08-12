Germany and Netherlands halt returns of Afghans

Germany and the Netherlands have suspended forced deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to Taliban insurgents' rapid advance in taking over the country.
It comes after Germany and the Netherlands had earlier been two of the six EU countries calling for continued forced returns in a letter to the EU Commission, despite the quickly deteriorating situation in the war-ravaged country.
Kabul had asked the EU to halt deportations for three months due to the increasing instabili...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
