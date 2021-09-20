Ad
euobserver
The latest stumbling block is Italy's green pass — a certificate of vaccination needed to access everything from public transport to restaurants — which migrants, despite being inoculated, cannot access since they do not possess a national health card (Photo: Rebecca Ann Hughes)

Loophole: Italy's vaccinated migrants can't get Covid pass

Health & Society
by Rebecca Ann Hughes, Venice,

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent policies implemented by the Italian government have shone a spotlight on the perilous situation for undocumented migrants in Italy.

Without residence permits, and therefore unregistered in the national health system, many refugees, asylum seekers and migrants have found themselves unable to seek medical assistance amid a health crisis.

The latest stumbling block is Italy's green pass — a certificate of vaccination needed to access ever...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.

Related articles

The activists calling out racism In Italy's media
4m undocumented migrants, red tape, and the vaccine
Fake corona-passes on sale in France, amid talk of third jabs
Brussels silent on vaccinating undocumented migrants
The latest stumbling block is Italy's green pass — a certificate of vaccination needed to access everything from public transport to restaurants — which migrants, despite being inoculated, cannot access since they do not possess a national health card (Photo: Rebecca Ann Hughes)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections