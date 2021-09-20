Loophole: Italy's vaccinated migrants can't get Covid pass

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent policies implemented by the Italian government have shone a spotlight on the perilous situation for undocumented migrants in Italy.
Without residence permits, and therefore unregistered in the national health system, many refugees, asylum seekers and migrants have found themselves unable to seek medical assistance amid a health crisis.
The latest stumbling block is Italy's green pass — a certificate of vaccination needed to access ever...
Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.
