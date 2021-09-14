Ad
euobserver
The Philippines suffers one of the highest rate of environmental killings in the world. (Photo: mansunides)

2020 saw record number of climate activists murdered

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Some 227 climate activists were killed in 2020, new figures on Monday (13 September) revealed, up from a previous record of 212 the year before.

Global Witness, an environmental and human rights group, gathered data from across the world involving violent attacks on climate activists and found that on average more than four people died every week while defending the environment.

At least a third of the attacks were linked to resource extraction: logging, mining, hydroelectric dam...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

