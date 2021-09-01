70% of EU adults now fully-vaccinated against Covid

Some 70 percent of adults in the EU are now fully-vaccinated against Covid - although Bulgaria and Romania continue to lag behind.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (31 August) described the figure as an "important milestone in our vaccination campaign", amid warnings that the pandemic is not over.

It means some 256 million adults in the EU have now received the full vaccine course against the virus, after a slow start earlier this year.

However, ...