euobserver
More 250 million adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated against Covid (Photo: European Commission)

70% of EU adults now fully-vaccinated against Covid

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Some 70 percent of adults in the EU are now fully-vaccinated against Covid - although Bulgaria and Romania continue to lag behind.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (31 August) described the figure as an "important milestone in our vaccination campaign", amid warnings that the pandemic is not over.

It means some 256 million adults in the EU have now received the full vaccine course against the virus, after a slow start earlier this year.

However, ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

