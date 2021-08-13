France braced for 'anti-vax, anti-science, anti-state' protests

France is preparing for a fifth weekend of anti-vaccine protests after previous ones left a trail of vandalism and fear.

"I will not accept any violence, intimidation, attack on their physical integrity or their professional tools," French health minister Olivier Véran wrote to health workers on Thursday (13 August).

"In recent weeks ... several of our professionals have been cowardly attacked for doing their job," he said.

"To attack our health professionals is to attack t...