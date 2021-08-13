Ad
Paris: French minister wrote an open letter to reassure health workers (Photo: Joe Price/Flickr)

France braced for 'anti-vax, anti-science, anti-state' protests

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France is preparing for a fifth weekend of anti-vaccine protests after previous ones left a trail of vandalism and fear.

"I will not accept any violence, intimidation, attack on their physical integrity or their professional tools," French health minister Olivier Véran wrote to health workers on Thursday (13 August).

"In recent weeks ... several of our professionals have been cowardly attacked for doing their job," he said.

"To attack our health professionals is to attack t...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

