Ad
euobserver
Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi (c) has the responsibility to turn the EU pandemic aid into economic growth in the entire country (Photo: European Central Bank / Andreas Varnhorn)

Wobbly Italy gets first EU billions of pandemic aid

Health & Society
by Silvia Marchetti, Rome,

The European Union will, over the next six years, pay Italy a total of €191.5bn - €68.9bn in grants and €122.6bn in loans - under its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), set-up to tackle Covid-19's economic impact.

The significant aid makes Italy the greatest beneficiary among its peers out of a total of more than €750bn EU-wide.

Sources in Italy's ruling coalition confirmed that the EU, earlier this month, disbursed a first €25bn tranche, which will be used to finance ongoi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Related articles

EU pandemic recovery plans set to bailout fossil-fuel companies
Commission to approve first Covid-recovery plans next week
EU countries can start 'going to the bank' for recovery funds
Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi (c) has the responsibility to turn the EU pandemic aid into economic growth in the entire country (Photo: European Central Bank / Andreas Varnhorn)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections