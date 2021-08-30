Wobbly Italy gets first EU billions of pandemic aid

The European Union will, over the next six years, pay Italy a total of €191.5bn - €68.9bn in grants and €122.6bn in loans - under its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), set-up to tackle Covid-19's economic impact.

The significant aid makes Italy the greatest beneficiary among its peers out of a total of more than €750bn EU-wide.

Sources in Italy's ruling coalition confirmed that the EU, earlier this month, disbursed a first €25bn tranche, which will be used to finance ongoi...