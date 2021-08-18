Ad
Poland's ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Unrepentant Poland to comply with EU court order

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has said it will disband a judicial disciplinary chamber to comply with an EU court order, while vowing to continue its controversial judicial reforms.

It laid out its position in a press release published on Tuesday (17 August) and in a formal letter to the European Commission sent on Monday.

The commission was "informed about plans to liquidate the disciplinary chamber in its current form, in the framework of the next step of judicial reforms, which will take place in t...

