Unrepentant Poland to comply with EU court order

Poland has said it will disband a judicial disciplinary chamber to comply with an EU court order, while vowing to continue its controversial judicial reforms.
It laid out its position in a press release published on Tuesday (17 August) and in a formal letter to the European Commission sent on Monday.
The commission was "informed about plans to liquidate the disciplinary chamber in its current form, in the framework of the next step of judicial reforms, which will take place in t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
