Auditors: EU migrant return deals 'encourage' arrivals

Ineffective EU deals to return migrants to home countries are "encouraging" others to come illegally, say EU auditors.

"The current EU return system suffers greatly from inefficiencies that lead us to the opposite of the intended effect," said Leo Brincat from the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors.

"To be practical, and down to earth, rather than encouraging or discouraging, they end up actually encouraging illegal migration," he told reporters on Monday (13 September).<...