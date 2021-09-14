Auditors: EU migrant return deals 'encourage' arrivals

Ineffective EU deals to return migrants to home countries are "encouraging" others to come illegally, say EU auditors.
"The current EU return system suffers greatly from inefficiencies that lead us to the opposite of the intended effect," said Leo Brincat from the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors.
"To be practical, and down to earth, rather than encouraging or discouraging, they end up actually encouraging illegal migration," he told reporters on Monday (13 September).<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.