Study: Covid generational divide 'to reshape EU politics'

A deep generational divide and a reinforced geographical schism emerging after the Covid-19 pandemic could reshape European politics, a new study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) found.
The pandemic has also redrawn many Europeans' attitudes towards politics and the role of the state, the report, which is based on polls conducted in 12 EU countries, published...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.