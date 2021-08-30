Ad
euobserver
The EU recommendation is non-binding on individual member states (Photo: Khairil Zhafri)

US visitors to EU likely to face new quarantine rules

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US travellers coming to the EU face higher chances of being asked to quarantine upon arrival due to an increase in coronavirus infections in America.

EU states provisionally decided to remove America from a 'white list' of 23 countries for which "travel restrictions should be lifted" on Friday (27 August), diplomatic sources told EUobserver.

The decision will be made public on Monday afternoon, unless one or other EU country objects to it by then.

It was taken due to the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

