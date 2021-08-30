US visitors to EU likely to face new quarantine rules

US travellers coming to the EU face higher chances of being asked to quarantine upon arrival due to an increase in coronavirus infections in America.

EU states provisionally decided to remove America from a 'white list' of 23 countries for which "travel restrictions should be lifted" on Friday (27 August), diplomatic sources told EUobserver.

The decision will be made public on Monday afternoon, unless one or other EU country objects to it by then.

It was taken due to the ...