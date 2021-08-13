Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is going to Washington on 30 August, in the first Ukrainian White House visit in four years (Photo: European Union)

What should Zelensky and Biden discuss in their summit?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Mark Temnycky, Washington DC,

On 7 June, the White House announced that president Joe Biden had invited Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington. This will be the first time a Ukrainian president has visited the White House in over four years.

The invitation came after a tense period in Russo-Ukrainian relations.

Earlier this year, Russia amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's eastern border. Russia also restricted airspace near Crimea and the Donbas regions, and it blocked parts of the Black ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe.

Related articles

Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine
Ukraine and EU - stitched together
Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is going to Washington on 30 August, in the first Ukrainian White House visit in four years (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections