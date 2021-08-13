What should Zelensky and Biden discuss in their summit?

On 7 June, the White House announced that president Joe Biden had invited Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington. This will be the first time a Ukrainian president has visited the White House in over four years.

The invitation came after a tense period in Russo-Ukrainian relations.

Earlier this year, Russia amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's eastern border. Russia also restricted airspace near Crimea and the Donbas regions, and it blocked parts of the Black ...