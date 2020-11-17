Bulgaria brings 'historical baggage' to EU table

It was meant to be a technicality, but it is turning into a new fiasco on EU enlargement and the Western Balkans, dragging in Hitler, Stalin, and Tito.

The 27 EU affairs ministers, meeting by video-link on Tuesday (17 November) and chaired by the German EU presidency, were meant to give the nod to starting accession talks with North Macedonia before Christmas.

It was due after years of delay, because of a Greek veto, which ended in 2018, when Skopje changed its country's name to ...