Black ribbon around EU flag (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Nice attack: EU urges world leaders to stop hate speech

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders have urged other nations to stop inciting hatred after a Tunisian migrant murdered three people in France on Thursday (29 October).

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms these attacks, which represent attacks on our shared values," they said in a statement following a video-summit the same day, which had meant to focus on the pandemic.

"We call on leaders around the world to work towards dialogue and understanding among communities and religions rather than divi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Turkey urges boycott of French products
