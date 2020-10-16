Ad
A stretch of river in Guapinol, near the Inversiones Los Pinares mining concession where a local activist is facing down armed soldiers guarding the mine, according to the photographer. (Photo: Peg Hunter)

Murder highlights plight of Sakharov prize nominees

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The killing of a Honduran environmental rights defender has highlighted the plight of his imprisoned compatriots, recently shortlisted for the European Parliament's Sakharov prize for freedom of thought.

Arnold Joaquín Morazan was shot dead in his home in Guapinol, a small low-income community on Honduras's north coast, earlier this week in what is being reported as a murder by local media.

Along with eight other now jailed Guapinol activists, Morazan had been protesting against ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

