Murder highlights plight of Sakharov prize nominees

The killing of a Honduran environmental rights defender has highlighted the plight of his imprisoned compatriots, recently shortlisted for the European Parliament's Sakharov prize for freedom of thought.

Arnold Joaquín Morazan was shot dead in his home in Guapinol, a small low-income community on Honduras's north coast, earlier this week in what is being reported as a murder by local media.

Along with eight other now jailed Guapinol activists, Morazan had been protesting against ...