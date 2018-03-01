EU gives online platforms legal tool to justify takedowns

The European Commission adopted a legal text on Thursday (1 March) which gives online platforms like Facebook and Twitter guidelines on when and how to take down illegal content like hate speech or terrorist propaganda.
It follows previous measures, including a September 2017 strategy paper – a 'communication' in EU jargon – and dialogue with the internet companies.
"There is no big difference between our communication and this recommendation," noted commission vice-president And...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here