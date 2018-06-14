Greek bailout exit takes shape

A week ahead of a decisive meeting to end eight years of the Greek bailout, elements of an agreement between Greece and its creditors are slowly coming into place.

On Thursday (14 June), Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras once again convinced his radical left-nationalist coalition to approve a package of measures required by the creditor institutions - European Commission, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

With 154 vo...