At the very moment when an incumbent president was carrying out staggering attacks on the foundations of democracy, the European Parliament obtained a historic agreement to protect the rule of law in Europe (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Rule-of-law deal: major step for Europe of values

by Dacian Cioloș, Brussels,

In recent days, the eyes of the world have been fixed on the US elections. And yet, at the very moment when an incumbent president across the Atlantic was carrying out staggering attacks on the foundations of democracy, the European Parliament obtained a historic agreement to protect the rule of law in Europe.

The battle we have just won is not against this or that.

It is a deterrent to defend the rights of citizens from w...

Dacian Cioloș MEP is a former prime minister of Romania and the leader of the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament.

