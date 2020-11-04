EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna

Leaders in Europe on Tuesday (3 November) condemned the shooting attack in Vienna, calling for a joint stance against terrorism.

On Monday, the eve of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, a gunman opened fire in the Austrian capital in an attack that left four dead and some 20 people injured.

Austrian police then urged people to stay indoors while they looked for other possible suspects in connection to the 20-year-old "Islamist terrorist", who was shot dead by police. More than a ...