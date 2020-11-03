Ad
euobserver
Polish women at last week's abortion protest in the city of Łódź (Photo: Łódzkie Dziewuchy Dziewuchom)

Feature

Poland: Abortion 'revolution' means end of old order

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Paulina Pacula, Warsaw,
More than half a million people protested in Poland over the weekend against a recent court ruling that indirectly, but effectively bans abortion.

And the largest street rallies since Solidarność marches, which led to the fall of communism in the 1980s, continue despite skyrocketing numbers of Covid-19 cases - so will the conservative government survive this flood?

It was loud, crowded, joyful, and tense.

On Friday night (31 October), Warsaw city-centre was taken over by 1...

Author Bio

Paulina Pacula is a freelance journalist in Poland.

