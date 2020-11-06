EU urged to stop export of toxic pesticides to third countries

A group of 70 NGOs has urged the European Commission to ban the export to third countries of pesticides prohibited inside Europe - and stop the import of food produced with such pesticides from outside the bloc.

In 2018, EU member states approved the export of 81,615 tonnes of pesticides to third countries, containing 41 hazardous substances that have been banned for use in European fields due to environmental and health concerns, a