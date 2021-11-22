Poland: EU solidarity on migrants, tough love on rule of law

The Belarus migrant crisis could be the prelude to broader aggression by Russia, Poland's prime minister has warned.

But EU solidarity does not mean a free pass for Poland to continue its own attack on rule of law.

"I think that the things that unfold before our eyes, these dramatic events, may only be a prelude to something much worse," polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Vilnius on Sunday (21 November).

Russian troops had massed on Ukraine's eastern border ...