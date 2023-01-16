Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'

Equal opportunities, wallets, and health are the big casualties when a trainee is not paid for his/her work.
This is the conclusion of a report published on Monday (16 January) by the European Youth Forum (EYF), an advocacy group representing more than 100 youth organisations.
Have you ever wondered how much it costs an intern to subsist on an unpaid traineeship? EYF has calculated it and the figure comes...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.