Ad
euobserver
Traineeships are designed to serve as a trampoline into the labour market (Photo: Unsplash)

Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Equal opportunities, wallets, and health are the big casualties when a trainee is not paid for his/her work.

This is the conclusion of a report published on Monday (16 January) by the European Youth Forum (EYF), an advocacy group representing more than 100 youth organisations.

Have you ever wondered how much it costs an intern to subsist on an unpaid traineeship? EYF has calculated it and the figure comes...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Paradox: Nordics' privileged youth feel miserable
Gig economy workers need EU to end digital modern-day slavery
'No pay, no way,' said the young Europeans. Now what?
Traineeships are designed to serve as a trampoline into the labour market (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections