Ad
euobserver
TV Rain is known as liberal-leaning and was suspended by Russian authorities in March 2022 (Photo: Youtube)

Dutch grant Russian TV Rain broadcast licence after Latvia expulsion

Health & Society
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Dutch media authorities have granted a broadcasting license to TV Rain, a Russian news channel suspended in Russia, then forced to leave Latvia in December, following a row over its coverage of the Ukraine war.

In a statement TV Rain, known as Dozhd in Russian, on Tuesday (10 January) said Amsterdam will become its edi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

How Putin's Russia invented a Ukrainian threat, and why
The military-industrial complex cashing-in on the Ukraine war
The Kremlin's repressive decade
Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties
TV Rain is known as liberal-leaning and was suspended by Russian authorities in March 2022 (Photo: Youtube)

Tags

Health & SocietyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections