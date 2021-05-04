Ad
International travellers will have to present a certificate indicating that they have been fully-vaccinated at least 14 days before entering the EU (Photo: Ataturk airport)

Brussels wants to ease travel into EU for vaccinated tourists

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has suggested easing restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, reflecting the evolving epidemiological situation and progress of inoculation programmes worldwide.

"Time to revive [Europe's] tourism industry and for cross-border friendships to rekindle - safely," the president of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted on Monday (3 May).

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

