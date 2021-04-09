Advice on AstraZeneca varies across EU, amid blood clot fears

The European Commission has said national experts should work together with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to develop a "coherent approach" across the EU for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The call comes as a jumble of measures emerged from EU governments, in response to concerns over rare blood clots.

"Vaccination is a national competence, and member states may decide to follow a stricter approach when it comes to vaccines. [But] vaccination decisions in one member state can affec...