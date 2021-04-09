Advice on AstraZeneca varies across EU, amid blood clot fears

The European Commission has said national experts should work together with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to develop a "coherent approach" across the EU for the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The call comes as a jumble of measures emerged from EU governments, in response to concerns over rare blood clots.
"Vaccination is a national competence, and member states may decide to follow a stricter approach when it comes to vaccines. [But] vaccination decisions in one member state can affec...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
