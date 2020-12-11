Ad
euobserver
Lithuania shut down its own nuclear power station, Ignalina, between 2004 and 2009, due to EU safety concerns (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Lithuania warns EU leaders on Belarus nuclear incidents

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

There were three incidents of equipment failure at Belarus' new atomic power station since it began making electricity in November, Lithuania has warned.

The plant was halted on 8 November, five days after it started work, due to the breakdown of four voltage transformers, Lithuania said in a short memo circulated ahead of Thursday's (10 December) summit, seen by EUobserver.

Its cooling system then malfunctioned on 30 November, although Belarus failed to give detailed informatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Lithuania seeks EU reaction to Belarus killing
China and Russia encircling divided Western allies
Luxembourg backs Austria against Hungarian nuclear plant
Lithuania shut down its own nuclear power station, Ignalina, between 2004 and 2009, due to EU safety concerns (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections