Lithuania warns EU leaders on Belarus nuclear incidents

There were three incidents of equipment failure at Belarus' new atomic power station since it began making electricity in November, Lithuania has warned.
The plant was halted on 8 November, five days after it started work, due to the breakdown of four voltage transformers, Lithuania said in a short memo circulated ahead of Thursday's (10 December) summit, seen by EUobserver.
Its cooling system then malfunctioned on 30 November, although Belarus failed to give detailed informatio...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
