EU reluctant to extend Schengen border checks

The EU commission has no appetite to allow continued internal border checks in Austria, Denmark, and Germany.
All three member states want to continue the controls, despite a mid-November deadline to lift them.
Dimitris Avramopoulos, EU commissioner for migration, told reporters on Thursday (13 October) that they'll assess the requests once received, but warned against prolonged checks.
"We are not going to have for long periods the reintroduction of border controls and all ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
