Ad
euobserver
Chinese premier Li Keqiang (L) is expected to announce investment in European infrastructure at this week's summit (Photo: European Commission)

Why the China-EU summit must succeed

EU & the World
Opinion
by Dan Steinbock, Brussels,

The annual China-EU summit is a great opportunity for Beijing and Brussels to align complementary investment agendas. Failure is not an option.\nThe annual EU-China summit will take place in Beijing in mid-week (12-13 July). The high stakes are reflected by high-level participation, which includes the European Council president Donald Tusk, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Federica Mogherini, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.\nThe summit ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU envisages China free-trade pact
The EU and China's velvet power
Leaders shy away from China market status debate
China's high stakes in the British EU referendum
Chinese premier Li Keqiang (L) is expected to announce investment in European infrastructure at this week's summit (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections