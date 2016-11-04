EU-Turkey relations plunge to new low

Turkey has jailed opposition MPs, accused Germany of sheltering terrorists, and threatened, once again, to scrap the EU migrant deal.

Police on Thursday (3 November) arrested 11 MPs from the liberal and pro-Kurdish HDP opposition party, including two of its co-chiefs, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, who were dragged from their homes in the town of Diyarbakir in a midnight raid.

The operation, which included a blackout of Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp, came after police...