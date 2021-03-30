Ad
Photos of late Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the European Parliament in Brussels (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

China link exposed in Malta corruption scheme

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Chinese executive at a global consultancy firm was at the centre of suspected Maltese corruption schemes linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to an investigation.

Chen Cheng, a 43-year old from Shanghai, is a 'managing director' in Accenture's energy division.

He also negotiated investments in Malta on behalf of Chinese state firm Shanghai Electric Power.

And his proxies created two shell-firms - 'Dow's Media Company' and 'Macbridge Intern...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

