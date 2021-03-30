China link exposed in Malta corruption scheme

A Chinese executive at a global consultancy firm was at the centre of suspected Maltese corruption schemes linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to an investigation.

Chen Cheng, a 43-year old from Shanghai, is a 'managing director' in Accenture's energy division.

He also negotiated investments in Malta on behalf of Chinese state firm Shanghai Electric Power.

And his proxies created two shell-firms - 'Dow's Media Company' and 'Macbridge Intern...