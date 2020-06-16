Ad
The EU is financing heavy machinery for highway construction in Eritrea (Photo: European Union)

EU: Eritrea regime taking money is 'improved relations'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

After a 25-year presence in Eritrea's capital city, the European Union says a recent request by its ruling dictator for millions to tackle the pandemic is a sign of improved relations.

The comments made by Lothar Jaschke, an official within the EU's foreign policy branch EEAS, follows EU-funded procurement projects where forced labour is used to help build a major highway linking Ethiopia to the Eritrean port of Massawa.

"When Covid came to Eritrea the leader turned to the Europea...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

