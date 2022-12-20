Ad
euobserver
The more astute may link the EU Parliament's oddly laid-back attitude towards accountability and transparency to the ease with which Europe's 'enemies' and friends can get up close and personal with MEPs

Column

A long, hard year closes — let's celebrate humanity's connections

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Once their missing plane is finally back on earth, passengers on Flight 828 in the cult US television show Manifest quickly realise their lives are inextricably entangled.

What ties them together is not obvious at first.

Their histories, demographics, geographies, and ethnicities are different, their hopes and experiences, distinct and often conflicting.

And yet, as the bewildered passengers learn...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Related articles

'Qatargate' is the tip of the iceberg
Editor's weekly digest: Is Qatargate your fault?
Is the overwhelming critique of Qatar hypocritical?
How to restore the European Parliament's reputation
The more astute may link the EU Parliament's oddly laid-back attitude towards accountability and transparency to the ease with which Europe's 'enemies' and friends can get up close and personal with MEPs

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections