MEPs vote to include nuclear investments under RepowerEU

MEPs from the industry committee on Thursday (13 October) voted to include nuclear and low-carbon projects to the list eligible for finance under an EU green fund, with 32 in favour, 22 against, and three abstentions.
The amendment, tabled by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and the deeply-conservative European Conservative and Reformists (ECR) and hard-right...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.